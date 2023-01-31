Atom Investors LP Sells 1,647 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,535 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. 508,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,736. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

