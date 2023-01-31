Atom Investors LP Takes $1.27 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,266,000 after buying an additional 177,596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,538,000 after acquiring an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $164.25. The company had a trading volume of 154,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,100. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average is $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.