Atom Investors LP Takes $1.27 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,266,000 after buying an additional 177,596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,538,000 after acquiring an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
MAA traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $164.25. The company had a trading volume of 154,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,100. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average is $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
Featured Articles
