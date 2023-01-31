Atom Investors LP Takes $1.83 Million Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,573. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

