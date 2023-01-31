Atom Investors LP Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.05% of ALLETE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 23.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

ALE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.86. 61,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

