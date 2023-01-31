Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,229 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 1,117,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

