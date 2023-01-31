AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

T stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

