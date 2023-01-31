Augur (REP) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Augur (REP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Augur has a total market cap of $64.22 million and $3.53 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Augur has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $5.84 or 0.00025171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002734 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00402970 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.37 or 0.28285527 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00584073 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
