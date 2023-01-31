Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 47,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 412,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $474,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $222.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

