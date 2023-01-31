AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 2.5% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at AutoZone
In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %
AutoZone stock traded down $7.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2,421.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,437.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,318.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
See Also
