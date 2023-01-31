Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $19.67

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.19 billion and approximately $662.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $19.67 or 0.00086026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00025030 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,221,910 coins and its circulating supply is 314,815,920 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

