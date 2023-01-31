Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $19.67

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.19 billion and approximately $662.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $19.67 or 0.00086026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057852 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010132 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00025030 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001926 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,221,910 coins and its circulating supply is 314,815,920 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
