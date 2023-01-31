Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $419.09 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.25 billion and $419.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $19.84 or 0.00086280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00057967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,253,242 coins and its circulating supply is 314,847,252 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

