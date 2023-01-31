Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 246.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. 22,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $64.90.

