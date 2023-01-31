AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO remained flat at $15.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.66% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.