Aviat Networks (AVNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $352.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

