Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million.
Avidbank Trading Up 2.0 %
AVBH stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.
Avidbank Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avidbank (AVBH)
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
- Will McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time HIgh After Earnings?
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
- Kanzhun Stock Outlook Promising With China’s Reopening
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.