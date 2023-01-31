Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million.

Avidbank Trading Up 2.0 %

AVBH stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

