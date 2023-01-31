Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million.

Shares of AVBH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

