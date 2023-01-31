Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 657,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.68. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.