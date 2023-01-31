Avon Protection’s (AVON) Hold Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) price target on the stock.

Avon Protection Stock Down 0.5 %

AVON opened at GBX 1,009 ($12.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avon Protection has a fifty-two week low of GBX 732 ($9.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,404 ($17.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,078.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,029.11. The stock has a market cap of £305.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is -0.46%.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

