Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Mizuho

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

