AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.
AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $61.76. 575,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.
