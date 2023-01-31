AXS Investments LLC Buys 4,062 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Guggenheim reduced their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

