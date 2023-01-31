AXS Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average of $166.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

