AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

