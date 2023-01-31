AXS Investments LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 635,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

