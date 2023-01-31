AXS Investments LLC Has $915,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance
In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.
Featured Articles
