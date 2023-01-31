AXS Investments LLC Has $922,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 287,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHD opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

