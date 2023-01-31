AXS Investments LLC Invests $350,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

