AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. FMR LLC lifted its position in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 845.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CDW by 109.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CDW by 186.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $194.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $201.78.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

