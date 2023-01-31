AXS Investments LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $5,897,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

