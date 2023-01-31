AXS Investments LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 32,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $534,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

