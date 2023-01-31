AXS Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

