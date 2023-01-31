AXS Investments LLC Sells 371 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

