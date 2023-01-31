B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 2.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.64 and last traded at $42.70. Approximately 160,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 277,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -211.64%.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 38,812 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,387.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,068,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,462,310.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 38,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,068,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,462,310.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $188,459.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,219,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,607,497.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 198,086 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,873. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

