Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $218.32 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.63 or 0.01358416 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007175 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00038257 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.01638972 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 12.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $7,395,308.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

