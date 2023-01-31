Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells $14,480.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $14,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $13,880.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $15,420.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $14,260.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $13,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $12,280.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $10,860.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 53,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,335. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

