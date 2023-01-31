Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 49,253 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 20,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

PYPL stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

