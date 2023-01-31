Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,328,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,714 shares of company stock valued at $24,336,655. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Shares of CRM opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a PE ratio of 588.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.