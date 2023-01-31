Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $159.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.