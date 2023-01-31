Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 699.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 84,606 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,119,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 197,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €15.00 ($16.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of DB opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

