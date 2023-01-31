Banco Santander S.A. Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

NYSE:LLY opened at $340.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.09 and a 200-day moving average of $338.90. The company has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.