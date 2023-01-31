Banco Santander S.A. Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,471 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $319.98 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $225.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.