Banco Santander S.A. Has $26.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 199.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,998,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $432,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,632,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

