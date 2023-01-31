Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average is $143.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.