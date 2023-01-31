Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 882 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.