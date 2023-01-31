Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,021 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 63,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 86,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 62,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

