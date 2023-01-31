Banco Santander S.A. Sells 100,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.09% of JD.com worth $59,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $2,071,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 24.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 108,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in JD.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.85 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

