Banco Santander S.A. Sells 183,412 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,412 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 63,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $131.20.

