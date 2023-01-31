Banco Santander S.A. Sells 282,734 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,734 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $29,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

