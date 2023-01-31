Banco Santander S.A. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,412 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45.

