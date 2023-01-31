Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nova were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 184.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nova Price Performance

NVMI stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $143.91 million for the quarter. Nova had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 27.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

